Rise in COVID-19 infections lead some Valley hospitals to restrict visitors

Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 infections, Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville announced that visitors will no longer be allowed.

1,243 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County in the last week, the rise in positive cases prompted hospitals to take action.

"For the last five days the percentage of COVID cases collectively, in all of our hospitals has been above 15% for the last five consecutive days," Valley Baptist Medical Center Hospitalist & Physician Advisor Dr. Beverly Zavaleta said. "So that meets the threshold to invoke a number of emergency protocols and procedures."

Even though the decision to restrict visitors is tough on patients, Zavaleta said she believes it is for the best.

"It's just too unsafe to have more people coming in and out of the hospital," Zavaleta said. "...It could potentially infect the patients if we have increased traffic in the hospitals."

Watch the video for the full story.