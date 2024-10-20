Road closures announced for Pharr Interchange project

Drivers traveling on the I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes through McAllen, Pharr and San Juan will be affected by several road closures this week.

A news release listed the following road closures that will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

I-2 westbound main lanes in Pharr/McAllen

The westbound main lanes of the I-2 between the Sugar Road exit ramp in Pharr and Jackson Avenue in McAllen will be closed nightly from Sunday, Oct. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Edinburg to McAllen direct connector will not be accessible during this closure.

I-2 eastbound main lanes in Pharr

The eastbound main lanes of the I-2 between the Jackson Road exit in Pharr and Raul Longoria Road in San Juan will be closed nightly from Sunday, Oct. 20, through Monday, Oct. 28. The closure will take place Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The on and off ramps in the area — as well as the McAllen to Edinburg and Edinburg to Harlingen connectors — will not be accessible.

I-2 westbound frontage road in Pharr

The westbound frontage road of the I-2 between Veterans Boulevard and Juniper Street in Pharr will be closed overnight Sunday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.

The westbound frontage road of the I-2 between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in Pharr will be closed from Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.