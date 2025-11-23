Roma city leaders hoping for more business at industrial park

Roma city leaders are working to promote the city's import warehouse to boost business between the U.S. and Mexico.

City leaders want businesses to know their city has one of the fastest routes to Monterrey, and have been working for two years to bring more trade business to their city.

The city received $1.5 million in funds from the USDA to build the first phase of the upcoming Las Americas Roma Industrial Park.

City officials said five businesses have already set-up shop, and they expect up to six more in the next three years.

Private investment will help build a second phase that will include three more warehouses to attract more businesses.

The number of commercial vehicles driving through Roma has also increased every year.

Watch the video above for the full city.