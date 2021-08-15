Roma City Officials Taking Precautions to Prevent Floods

ROMA – The city of Roma experienced flooding after heavy rains poured down Tuesday morning.

A local resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the streets in his neighborhood always get flooded when it rains.

As a result, city officials are taking measures to prevent future flooding.

"It’s a significant amount of rain, something that we're not unnecessarily prepared for but several crews have been working non-stop to handle the situation,” says Freddy Guerra, Roma Assistant City Manager. “The ground is saturated so we don't anticipate drainage to be at optimal conditions so we will be distributing sandbags tomorrow throughout the day.”

He explains they’ve also installed pumps in low-lying areas.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez has more on these precautions the city is taking.

Watch the video above for the full story.