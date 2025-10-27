Roma employee killed in Eagle Pass crash identified

Two Roma city employees were involved in a deadly crash near Eagle Pass on Friday.

One of the employees died and the second is recovering in the hospital. The employee killed was identified as 31-year-old Samantha Serna.

The city of Roma posted on Facebook, "Samantha was more than a dedicated public servant — she was part of our City of Roma family, and her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts... We ask our entire community to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time."

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. on U.S. 277 east of Eagle Pass in Maverick County, according to a news release. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. 277.

The news release said the truck's left rear tire blew out, causing it to swerve off the roadway and into a nearby ditch. The truck overturned, ejecting three of the four passengers inside the vehicle; they were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The truck struck a private fence and came to rest right side up, according to the news release. Serna was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and was later pronounced dead.

The news release said the driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to Fort Duncan Medical Center in Eagle Pass, and two passengers were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

The crash remains under investigation.