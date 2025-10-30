x

Roma genealogy event will look back at city's history

Roma is trying to increase interest in its historical buildings and heritage.

The city is hosting a free event next week to inform current residents about some of the people who used to live there.

They're also going to be talking about their plans moving forward.

"We would like for the community to take ownership of the preservation effort," Roma City Manager Alfonso Ramirez said. "For people to organize and say, you know what, I'm able to bring this to the table or do that for the effort."

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 8 at 4 p.m. in the city's historic downtown.

