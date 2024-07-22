Roma resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

The Texas Lottery announced in a press release that a Roma resident won $1 million playing the scratch ticket game, Platinum Millions.

The ticket was purchased at 3 Aces Grocery, located at the 100 block of South Efren Ramirez Avenue in Roma.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery said in a news release, this was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Platinum Millions offers more than $115 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.66, including break-even prizes.