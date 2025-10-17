Rumble strips to be installed in Mission neighborhood following speeding concerns

Something new in Mission is going to slow drivers who speed.

Neighbors in the area asked the city for speed bumps on North Cummings Avenue.

People who live on the street say drivers speeding down a road lined with homes, driveways and children playing outside has gotten out of control.

"Because you hear the - slamming of the brakes," Mission resident Alma Arriola said.

Arriola has lived in the neighborhood since 1995. She is one of the people in this neighborhood who signed a petition to get a speed bump in the area.

Over 60 percent of property owners signed on, bringing it to city council.

"There was a request from citizens on Cummings Street to have speed bumps," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said. "You know a lot of these streets, we have kids that are on bicycles, we have people who are exercising in the evenings, and so it's kind of dangerous at the point that we do need some type of traffic control."

But instead of the speed bumps residents asked for, the city decided on rumble strips.

Rumble strips are raised, textured pavement that vibrates under a vehicle's tires and keeps drivers alert. This is what the city says will be installed on Cummings Avenue.

The city said after conducting research, they felt the rumble strips were the best option for the area. But Arriola says it's not the same, but hopes they work.

"I would rather have the speed bumps, because those do stop you no matter what...but anything we can get is better than nothing," Arriola said.

Torres says in addition to the rumble strips, police officers will also be patrolling more along the street to help keep speeds down.

"In addition to the rumble strips, we're also having our officers also conducting traffic enforcement in that particular area," Torres said. "It's all about the safety of citizens, so that that's what we want public safety."

The city says they will start the project on Monday and expect for it to be completed in two weeks.

