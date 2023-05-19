Salvation Army leading tornado recovery efforts in Laguna Heights

Several organizations have come together to help those affected by the deadly Category EF 1 tornado that struck the community of Laguna Heights last week.

Among those organizations is The Salvation Army. The organization said they've been able to hand out plates of food everyday thanks to donations from different organizations and businesses in the Valley.

The organization is also paying for hotel rooms for residents who have nowhere else to go, but that money is running low

Among the Salvation Army volunteers assisting the community is Eliot Carter.

“I personally think that I need to give back to the community that's always been giving and very great to me,” Carter said. “Growing up here in Port Isabel, going to the Port Isabel High School, a lot of these people that were affected I knew.”

Since the tornado tore through Laguna Heights, Carter has helped pass out nearly 4,500 meals.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE KRGVCARES TORNADO RELIEF FUND

"If it wasn't for the Salvation Army, we wouldn't know where to run to, where to recover, how to manage; they've truly been such a big help,” tornado survivor Arturo Martinez said.

The apartment Martinez called home still has standing water and a damaged roof. Martinez said it could take months for it to be repaired.

Martinez said his family is staying in a hotel paid for by the Salvation Army, and he doesn’t know where they’ll go after that.

"The hotel recently informed us that we have to be out by Saturday at 11 a.m., after that we don't know what's going to happen,” Martinez said.

The cost of meals, and those hotel rooms, are adding up for the families and the organizations helping them.

CLICK HEAR FOR MORE LAGUNA HEIGHTS TORNADO COVERAGE