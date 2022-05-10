x

Salvation Army of Harlingen seeking volunteers

May 10, 2022
By: Crystal Martinez

The Salvation Army of Harlingen is helping people stay cool during hot weather. 

The organization gives out cold water, snacks, and offers people in need a place to cool down in their air-conditioned building. 

The Salvation Army says they're in need of volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer, call (956) 423-2454.

This week is Salvation Army week and the organization is working to inform and spread joy throughout the community.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Harlingen will have a social service event.

On Wednesday, they will be going to area schools and passing out goodie bags to teachers.

Thursday is Thrifty Thursday, where they will encourage people to shop at their thrift stores

Friday is faithful Friday. 

