Salvation Army of Harlingen seeking volunteers
The Salvation Army of Harlingen is helping people stay cool during hot weather.
The organization gives out cold water, snacks, and offers people in need a place to cool down in their air-conditioned building.
The Salvation Army says they're in need of volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer, call (956) 423-2454.
This week is Salvation Army week and the organization is working to inform and spread joy throughout the community.
On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Harlingen will have a social service event.
On Wednesday, they will be going to area schools and passing out goodie bags to teachers.
Thursday is Thrifty Thursday, where they will encourage people to shop at their thrift stores
Friday is faithful Friday.
More News
News Video
-
Police searching for persons of interest in connection with property damage at...
-
Salvation Army of Harlingen seeking volunteers
-
Made in the 956: RGV baker creates Valley pride cookies
-
Rare pest found in shipment of fruit at Pharr International Bridge
-
Canadian oil company donates $250,000 to RGV Reef study