Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville reopens following renovations

The first game at the newly-renovated Sam's Memorial Stadium is happening on Thursday night as the Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles take on the Mission Veterans Patriots.

The stadium had been closed since June to undergo over $3 million in renovations.

Crews added a new turf and removed the old track so it can be better suited for soccer games.

“Now you're looking at a FIFA style regulation field that's gonna hopefully be able to generate some great crowds,” Brownsville Athletic Director Gilbert Leal said. “Usually in Brownsville, our Sams Stadium is kinda dormant right after football season. Now every Tuesday and Thursday night from November all the way to April, we'll have action here."

Track meets will now be held at Brownsville Veterans High School.