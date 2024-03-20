San Benito commissioner removed over residency issue

San Benito is down one city commissioner after they voted to remove one of their own.

Carol Lynn Sanchez was removed from the city commission during a Tuesday meeting.

Commissioners say Sanchez was removed because she no longer lives within San Benito city limits.

“I only have about four weeks left [on my term], so I find it quite a waste of tax dollars to be focusing on something so ridiculous like this when there are so many issues in the city that should actually be addressed,” Sanchez said after the meeting.

