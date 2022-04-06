San Benito High School students, parents address school board amid dropping of high school’s JV cheer team

A total of 13 speakers spoke before the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees during a public meeting Tuesday evening as a means to continue pushing back against a decision that did away with their high school’s JV cheer squad.

The change, which sparked a growing petition online against interim superintendent Theresa Servellon, states that cheer tryout results from Friday were essentially overturned, despite the team’s constitution stating that judges’ decisions were final.

“I honestly feel like you really need to reconsider that. Everybody earned their spot, and that’s how it should be,” parent Jerilynn Perez said to the board.

San Benito High’s Cheer Team Captain Anissah Hernandez asked the board to think about the decision, and how it's affected students.

“Why would you put us in this position?” Hernandez asked. “Why did we try out?”

At 5:04 p.m. Tuesday — more than 24 hours from Channel 5’s 3:26 p.m. inquiry from Monday, the district released the following statement:

“Tryouts for the San Benito High School (SBHS) Cheerleading Squad were held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the SBHS gymnasium.

Historically, San Benito CISD has had multiple cheerleading squads. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, the compositions of the squads were restructured to more effectively implement districtwide health and safety measures associated with the COVID-19 global health pandemic. The Cheerleading Team’s Constitution allows for amendments to the Cheer program to address not only evolving student needs, but also to address the everchanging society we’ve come to know as a result of COVID-19.

The SBHS Principal, the SBHS Administrative team, and the Cheer Squad sponsor have considered recent parent feedback regarding the composition of the Cheerleading Team. They mutually agreed upon and suggested a plan to condense the three historic squads into two squads – a Freshman and a Varsity squad. Everyone who sought to participate in cheerleading was placed on one of the two squads. The Interim Superintendent has reviewed and approved their suggestions.

‘As District administrators, it is of utmost importance to ensure student-centered outcomes when decisions are made. Our priority will always be to allow our students to reach their highest potential. The District will continue to consider and respect input from parents and community members regarding the District’s athletic programs and extra-curricular activities,’ said Servellon.

District and SBHS administrators will be closely reviewing the cheer program’s Constitution and Bylaws for the 2023-2024 season.”

Crystal Hernandez, a parent who largely organized the pushback, scolded the district for not being transparent about the decision, as she found out about the change from her daughter.

After reviewing the statement, Hernandez said it looks like the decision was made for the high school to be more inclusive — something she doesn’t agree with.

“If that was really the case, they would have amended that constitution prior to tryouts,” Hernandez said. “They didn’t, and they did that after all of this. So, to me, that is the district’s way of trying to wipe their hands clean.”

After the room cleared and items within the agenda were discussed, vice president Janie Lopez moved to discussion about the cheer team.

“It’s the board’s decision if this needs to become an agenda item,” said Board President Ramiro Romero. “I don’t think it needs to become an agenda item for the next meeting.”

Trustee Rudy Corona, then replying.

“If it’s to discuss what the alternatives are for the children, I think it should become an agenda item,” Corona said. “Unless you’re just gonna kill it and go on with what has already been decided.”

As that discussion soon came to an end, it was stated that the issue would not be addressed on a board level, but instead said that a decision would need to come from San Benito High’s principal, along with the support of Servellon.

No official vote was taken on the matter.