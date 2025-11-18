San Benito mom in hospice attends daughters' early graduation ceremonies

Early graduation ceremonies were held over the weekend for a San Benito family.

The mother of the two graduates is fighting cancer; she was recently moved to hospice.

For Clarissa Ortiz Ríos, the fight against cancer has been long and grueling, but her strength continues to inspire everyone around her.

"Thank you for every surgery, every procedure, every MRI, every CT scan and all types of procedures that she's ever had, because it truly takes that will to fight," Clarissa's husband, Julian Ríos, said.

Clarissa was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2018; however, it later spread to her lymph nodes.

After surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she was on her way to remission, but two years ago the cancer returned.

"The first thing that the surgeon told her is that recurring cancer is one of the hardest cancers to treat because it continues to mutate to any chemo or radiation," Julian said.

Since then, she's had multiple surgeries, more chemo and radiation, but her cancer has continued to spread. Her doctor recently told the family devastating news.

"That any further type of chemo was pretty much going to torture her than help her, and she's fought for all these years," Julian said.

Clarissa was placed in hospice on Friday.

Her two young daughters are getting ready to hit big milestones this school year. One will be graduating from high school and another is set for her 8th grade promotion.

A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District staff member helped organize early ceremonial celebrations for both daughters.

A moment Clarissa was able to witness alongside her mother, Becky Sauceda Garcia.

"She just wanted to be there to see her daughter graduate," Garcia said.

It was a moment the family was able to cherish together — moments they hope to continue making.

"As quiet and as shy as she is, she doesn't, I don't think she's ever grasped, how inspirational she is to people," Julian said.

A husband with deep love and appreciation for his wife of nine years, determined to keep writing their love story as she continues her fight.

Watch the video above for the full story.