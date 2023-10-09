San Benito police arrest two suspects in connection to vehicle thefts

The San Benito Police Department arrested two men in connection to several vehicle thefts in the area.

San Benito police noticed an increase in the amount of thefts with newer Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

Over the weekend, three trucks were targeted. One was burglarized, and a second was stolen. The third theft resulted in the arrest of two men, Severo Villagomez and Cesar Acosta, both from San Benito.

The two men were in possession of an electronic key programming device as well as tools commonly used in theft, burglary of vehicles.