San Benito residents voice concerns over neighborhood road

Residents in one Cameron County neighborhood say their roads need some major work, but it's been a struggle getting the right people to listen to their concerns.

Rick has lived in the Rice Track Road neighborhood in San Benito since 2015. Melina says he's been dealing with road problems ever since he moved in.

Although the road has been patched up, neighbors say more needs to be done.

Channel 5 reached out to Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz and the Public Works Management but haven't heard back.

Watch the video above for the full story.