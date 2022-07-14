San Juan 12U baseball headed to PWS South Zone championship
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The South Zone championship for the Pony world Series runs from July 20th-24th.
San Juan 12U baseball is headed to Houston for a chance to qualify. Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
Goal almost reached for the Donna police officer who lost his home...
-
Mercedes community pool in need of lifeguards, residents wanting more pool days
-
Valley’s only Covid infusion center seeing increase in demand
-
Pharr leaders hold roundtable to discuss school safety
-
McAllen ISD prepares for active shooter training