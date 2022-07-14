x

San Juan 12U baseball headed to PWS South Zone championship

1 hour 40 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, July 13 2022 Jul 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 11:07 PM July 13, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

SAN JUAN, Texas -- The South Zone championship for the Pony world Series runs from July 20th-24th.

San Juan 12U baseball is headed to Houston for a chance to qualify. Click on the video above for more.

