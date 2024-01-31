San Juan resident claims $1 million prize in scratch ticket game

MGNonline.com

A San Juan resident has won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, played the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. They bought the ticket at Love's Travel Stop, located at 3400 Nafta Parkway in Brownsville.

The Texas Lottery said this was the sixth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. The Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes.

Odds of winning any prize in that game are one in 3.29.