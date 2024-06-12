San Perlita Housing Authority accepting applications

San Perlita is described by many as a calm, little town that nearly 600 people call home.

Among those is Rosemary Duron, whose home fell into disrepair over the years, and she says she can’t afford to fix it. She said she is not the only one in San Perlita that needs a helping hand when it comes to their living situation.

“There are homes that are real old, they have been here for so long and things are so high sometimes they can't afford it even to put a board,” Duron said.

Duron applied for housing in the past, but was never accepted. She said she's now hopeful that her living situation will improve now that San Perlita has its own housing authority.

“I hope I get a home,” Duron said.

The city is now accepting applications for families to live in eight newly built homes that are part of La Perla Estates, where rent is $900.

To create the San Perlita Housing Authority, the city had to first get approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. San Perlita Mayor George Guadiana says there is a need for affordable housing in the community.

“The wages here in the Valley are pretty low… so basically everyone is going to fall under that low income,” Guadiana said.

According to Guadiana, to qualify for the eight homes, applicants must live in Willacy County and meet the federal poverty guidelines.

According to the most recent U.S. census data, more than 50% of San Perlita's population is living in poverty.

The city is also working to get the eight rental homes approved through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 program.

If approved, residents living there would get help to pay for rent.

To apply, call San Perlita City Hall at 956-248-5725.

Watch the video above for the full story.