Sandbag distribution events announced across the Valley

Photo credit: City of San Benito

Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley announced they are holding sandbag distribution events ahead of anticipated rainfall.

According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, the mid and lower Valley — as well as eastern Starr County — are under a slight risk of flash flooding and heavy rain on Friday due to a tropical wave in the Bay of Campeche that’s moving toward the area.

Below is a list of sites providing sandbags. Check back as more sandbag distribution sites are announced.

CAMERON COUNTY

San Benito

Pre-filled sandbags are being distributed at 925 W. Stenger St. on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 1:30 p.m. until supplies run out.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Pharr

Self serve sandbag distribution sites will be open at two locations in the city of Pharr on Thursday, Aug. 14 and Friday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations are the Pharr Natatorium, location at 3001 N. Cage Blvd., and the Pharr Development & Research Center at 850 W. Dicker Rd.

Proof of residency is required. Pharr residents will receive six sandbags per household, and businesses may get 12 sandbags.

San Juan

Sandbags will be available on Friday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the San Juan Municipal Park.

Residents must provide proof of residency.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.