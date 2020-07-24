Sandbag distribution underway in Valley cities ahead of possible storms

Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of possible rain.

PENITAS

Peñitas Fire Station

1320 S. Main Street

8 am to 5 pm on July 24, self-serve after hours

Limit of two bags per household

HARLIGEN

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24

Public Works Facility

404 South 54th Street

Proof of residency is required

Limit of six bags per household, 12 per business

EDINBURG

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24, self-service

Edinburg Service Center

1201 North Doolittle Road



Proof of residency is required.

PALMVIEW

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

Greg’s Ballroom Grounds

434 W. Palma Vista Drive

Proof of residency is required.

Limit of four bags per household, six per business

PHARR

From noon to 11 p.m. on July 24

Development and Research Center

850 W. Dicker Road

Moore Baseball Park

400 E. Moore

Pharr Events Center

3000 N. Cage Blvd.

All Pharr locations require proof of residency.

Limit of six bags per household, 12 per business

MERCEDES

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Sunset Park

FM 1015 off Mile 11 North and Mile 1 ½ West

No proof of residency is required

Limit of six sandbags per vehicle

SAN JUAN

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 24

Recycling Center

323 West 1st Street

Proof of residency is required

Limit of four bags per resident, six per business

BROWNSVILLE

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse

2050 South Browne Avenue

Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse

3243 East 14th Street

SAN BENITO

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse

26945 FM 510

LA FERIA

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse

26623 White Ranch Road

RAYMONDVILLE

10:30 a.m. on July 24

City Parking lot on the west side of the City Hall

Proof of residency is required

Limit of six per household, 10 per business

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

July 24, self-service

Public Works Workshop

West Venus and Laguna Boulevard

MISSION

1 p.m. on July 24, self-service

Lions Park

Limit of seven per household, 10 per business

We'll update this list as more cities announce locations.

