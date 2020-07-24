x

Sandbag distribution underway in Valley cities ahead of possible storms

3 hours 1 minute 9 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 July 24, 2020 8:00 AM July 24, 2020 in News - Local

Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of possible rain.

PENITAS

Peñitas Fire Station
1320 S. Main Street

8 am to 5 pm on July 24, self-serve after hours

Limit of two bags per household

HARLIGEN

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24

Public Works Facility
404 South 54th Street

Proof of residency is required

Limit of six bags per household, 12 per business

 

EDINBURG

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24, self-service

Edinburg Service Center
1201 North Doolittle Road


Proof of residency is required.

PALMVIEW

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

Greg’s Ballroom Grounds
434 W. Palma Vista Drive

Proof of residency is required.

Limit of four bags per household, six per business

 

PHARR

From noon to 11 p.m. on July 24

Development and Research Center
850 W. Dicker Road

Moore Baseball Park
400 E. Moore

Pharr Events Center
3000 N. Cage Blvd.

All Pharr locations require proof of residency.

Limit of six bags per household, 12 per business

MERCEDES

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Sunset Park
FM 1015 off Mile 11 North and Mile 1 ½ West

No proof of residency is required

Limit of six sandbags per vehicle

SAN JUAN

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 24

Recycling Center
323 West 1st Street 

Proof of residency is required

Limit of four bags per resident, six per business

BROWNSVILLE

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse
2050 South Browne Avenue

Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse
3243 East 14th Street

SAN BENITO

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse
26945 FM 510

LA FERIA

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24

From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse
26623 White Ranch Road

RAYMONDVILLE

10:30 a.m. on July 24

City Parking lot on the west side of the City Hall

Proof of residency is required

Limit of six per household, 10 per business

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

July 24, self-service

Public Works Workshop 

 West Venus and Laguna Boulevard

MISSION

1 p.m. on July 24, self-service

Lions Park

Limit of seven per household, 10 per business

We'll update this list as more cities announce locations.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days