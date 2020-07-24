Sandbag distribution underway in Valley cities ahead of possible storms
Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of possible rain.
PENITAS
Peñitas Fire Station
1320 S. Main Street
8 am to 5 pm on July 24, self-serve after hours
Limit of two bags per household
HARLIGEN
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24
Public Works Facility
404 South 54th Street
Proof of residency is required
Limit of six bags per household, 12 per business
EDINBURG
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24, self-service
Edinburg Service Center
1201 North Doolittle Road
Proof of residency is required.
PALMVIEW
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24
Greg’s Ballroom Grounds
434 W. Palma Vista Drive
Proof of residency is required.
Limit of four bags per household, six per business
PHARR
From noon to 11 p.m. on July 24
Development and Research Center
850 W. Dicker Road
Moore Baseball Park
400 E. Moore
Pharr Events Center
3000 N. Cage Blvd.
All Pharr locations require proof of residency.
Limit of six bags per household, 12 per business
MERCEDES
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24
From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25
Sunset Park
FM 1015 off Mile 11 North and Mile 1 ½ West
No proof of residency is required
Limit of six sandbags per vehicle
SAN JUAN
From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 24
Recycling Center
323 West 1st Street
Proof of residency is required
Limit of four bags per resident, six per business
BROWNSVILLE
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24
From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25
Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse
2050 South Browne Avenue
Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse
3243 East 14th Street
SAN BENITO
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24
From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25
Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse
26945 FM 510
LA FERIA
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24
From 8 a.m. to noon on July 25
Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse
26623 White Ranch Road
RAYMONDVILLE
10:30 a.m. on July 24
City Parking lot on the west side of the City Hall
Proof of residency is required
Limit of six per household, 10 per business
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
July 24, self-service
Public Works Workshop
West Venus and Laguna Boulevard
MISSION
1 p.m. on July 24, self-service
Lions Park
Limit of seven per household, 10 per business
We'll update this list as more cities announce locations.
