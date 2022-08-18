Santa Maria ISD announces new improvement of security systems

Students enrolled in Santa Maria schools will start their new school year Monday.

The district will have a new police chief, Buedelio Castillo. Castillo has 36 years of experience and has served as chief of police in several cities.

Students will return to find new metal detectors. The district also installed chain link fencing and night locks over the summer, which will help in case of a lockdown.

School employees are also training this week in case of an intruder.