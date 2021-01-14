Santa Maria Post Office Temporarily Closes

SANTA MARIA – Local residents say the closing of a post office is raising some safety concerns.

On Thursday, Santa Maria residents rushed over to clear out any remaining mail after learning the office was shutting down until further notice.

In a statement, U.S. Postal Service officials informed CHANNEL 5 NEWS they had to issue a temporary emergency shutdown. They add no one will have access inside the building until a safety inspection is performed.

For now, anyone that received mail from that location will have to pick up their correspondence at the post office in Progreso, located at 215 E US Highway 281.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with some residents who say they had little notice about the change.

