Santa Rosa ISD enhancing security measures after former student killed in shooting

The small town of Santa Rosa remains on edge after a teen was shot last week, and a suspect has yet to be named.

The victim, a former 16-year-old student at the Santa Rosa Independent School District, died in the shooting.

According to school district leaders, the killing has sent parents and students on edge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Santa Rosa police, Texas Rangers investigating fatal shooting

District Superintendent Yolanda Chapa said only half of the students showed up to school the Monday after the shooting.

“This community has started to feel very anxious,” Chapa said.

The district is working to ease the concerns of parents and students by increasing security in the district. Chapa said the extra security will continue through the end of the week.

“Our police officers are going from car to car in the morning as they come to drop students off to make sure that nobody else is in the car or that it is in the student that belongs to this district,” Chapa said. “It's due diligence on safety, especially knowing that there is somebody around in the community that actually killed another human being."

Over 80% of the student population showed up to school Wednesday, Chapa added.

Although the teen who was killed was not a current student, Chapa said he was well known.

“There are students that are grieving the death of this child, Chapa said. “This is a very small community, as I said, and he had a lot of friends."

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Cameron County Constable's Precinct 5 office have boosted patrols around the city.