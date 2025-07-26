Saturday, July 26, 2025: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Valley school districts watching as state lawmakers consider eliminating STAAR test
-
New designs for South Padre Island Convention Center expansion project revealed
-
Recapping the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Cowboys hoping young offensive lineman can fill the void left by retired...
-
Cowboys running back battle heating up at the camp
Sports Video
-
Recapping the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Cowboys hoping young offensive lineman can fill the void left by retired...
-
Cowboys running back battle heating up at the camp
-
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons contract talks: 'He should get paid'
-
Joe Milton says trade from Patriots to Cowboys was ?something me and...