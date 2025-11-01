Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025: Late thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
La Feria News shuts its doors after 100 years
-
Family, friends celebrate life of slain Brownsville sailor on her birthday
-
McAllen ISD students collected food items for families in need
-
Food Bank RGV seeking volunteers for distribution events
-
Man arrested for allegedly hiding camera inside bathroom of Rio Grande City...