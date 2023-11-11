x

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023: Scattered showers, temperatures in the 60s

8 hours 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, November 11 2023 Nov 11, 2023 November 11, 2023 12:27 PM November 11, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days