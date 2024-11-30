Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024: Coastal drizzle, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo flower shop one of many participating in Small Business Saturday
-
DPS, Border Patrol track down three migrants near Mission, smuggling guide arrested
-
Brownsville police search for missing man
-
DPS: Verbal altercation leads to three-vehicle crash near Palmview, killing one man
-
Harlingen police investigate 19-year-old killed in apparent hit-and-run