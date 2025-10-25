x

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
3 hours 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, October 25 2025 Oct 25, 2025 October 25, 2025 9:44 AM October 25, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days