x

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
2 hours 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 9:42 AM October 04, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days