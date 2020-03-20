Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division I=

Region II Bi-District=

Klein Oak 47, Aldine MacArthur 17

The Woodlands 17, Spring 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Laredo United 38, Mission 35, OT

SA Reagan 23, SA Northside O'Connor 20, OT

Class 6A Division II=

Region III Bi-District=

Katy Taylor 51, Fort Bend Elkins 41

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Lubbock Monterey 66, El Paso Eastlake 42

Region III Bi-District=

New Caney Porter 21, Fort Bend Hightower 17

Class 3A Division I=

Region II Bi-District=

Gladewater Sabine 20, Mount Vernon 14

Class 1A Six-Man Division II=

Bi-District=

Oakwood 61, McDade 8

TAIAO Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Brazos Valley 47, Austin NYOS 32

TAPPS 6-Man Division I=

Area=

Dallas Lakehill 66, Concordia 16

Gainesville State School 72, Austin Hill Country 40

TAPPS 6-Man Division II=

Area=

Abilene Christian 62, Victoria Faith 14

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 36, Alpha Omega 28

TAPPS 6-Man Division III=

Area=

Fredericksburg Heritage 38, Tyler East Texas Christian 14

Greenville Christian 56, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 30

Weatherford Christian 68, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12

TAPPS 11-Man Division I=

Area=

Houston St. Thomas 51, Addison Trinity 35

SA Antonian 27, Argyle Liberty Christian 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.