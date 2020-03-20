Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region II Bi-District=
Klein Oak 47, Aldine MacArthur 17
The Woodlands 17, Spring 0
Region IV Bi-District=
Laredo United 38, Mission 35, OT
SA Reagan 23, SA Northside O'Connor 20, OT
Class 6A Division II=
Region III Bi-District=
Katy Taylor 51, Fort Bend Elkins 41
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Lubbock Monterey 66, El Paso Eastlake 42
Region III Bi-District=
New Caney Porter 21, Fort Bend Hightower 17
Class 3A Division I=
Region II Bi-District=
Gladewater Sabine 20, Mount Vernon 14
Class 1A Six-Man Division II=
Bi-District=
Oakwood 61, McDade 8
TAIAO Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Brazos Valley 47, Austin NYOS 32
TAPPS 6-Man Division I=
Area=
Dallas Lakehill 66, Concordia 16
Gainesville State School 72, Austin Hill Country 40
TAPPS 6-Man Division II=
Area=
Abilene Christian 62, Victoria Faith 14
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 36, Alpha Omega 28
TAPPS 6-Man Division III=
Area=
Fredericksburg Heritage 38, Tyler East Texas Christian 14
Greenville Christian 56, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 30
Weatherford Christian 68, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12
TAPPS 11-Man Division I=
Area=
Houston St. Thomas 51, Addison Trinity 35
SA Antonian 27, Argyle Liberty Christian 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
