Second daycare worker pleads not guilty in Brownsville hot car death

A woman accused of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville pleaded not guilty, Cameron County court records show.

Sendy Ruiz was charged alongside Karen Silva with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment following the June 27 death of Logan Urbina. He was a student at the Learning Club Preschool where they worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip.

On Thursday, Ruiz waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

The indictments against both women accuse them of failing to make sure that no child was left behind in the van.

Silva and Ruiz were identified as the women in charge of the van and the children in it.

Since the incident, the Learning Club Preschool has been closed, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

On Nov. 3, Silva pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Ruiz has been out on bond since her arrest.

Silva is set to be sentenced on Nov. 20, 2025.

Ruiz's next court date was set for Dec. 11, 2025.