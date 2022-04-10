Section 8 Housing Assistance Now Accepted in Edinburg

EDINBURG – Applications for housing assistance are being accepted in Edinburg for the first time in two years.

The Edinburg Housing Authority began accepting section 8 housing pre-applications this week.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS looked into the need for affordable housing in the Rio Grande Valley.

As of May 31, more than 5,800 families in Hidalgo County are on section 8 vouchers and nearly 2,000 are living in public housing.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke with the director of homebuyer development to learn how the cost of living has affected potential homebuyers.

