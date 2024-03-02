‘Secure’ status lifted at Sharyland ISD campus

Classes are resuming Friday afternoon following unverified reports of a potential threat at Sharyland North Junior High School, according to the district.

According to a news release sent out Friday at 11:36 a.m., the campus was placed on a “secure” status following the reports.

District spokeswoman Nancy Barboza said a secure status means all the doors of the campus were locked and everyone was instructed to remain inside.

A news release sent out at 11:59 a.m. said the secure status was lifted, and all operations have returned to normal on campus.

Barboza said details of what the unverified reports consisted of were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.