Seminar in Edinburg to help community understand migraines, headaches

1 hour 40 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2024 Feb 19, 2024 February 19, 2024 2:55 PM February 19, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Millions suffer from headaches and migraines, and it can be difficult to work through the pain.

DHR Health Neurologist, Dr. Gloria Simms, sits down with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza to talk about what causes a migraine, how to alleviate the pain and when to seek medical attention.

A free seminar will be available for the community to help people understand headaches and migraines. It is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

