Seminar in Edinburg to help community understand migraines, headaches

Millions suffer from headaches and migraines, and it can be difficult to work through the pain.

DHR Health Neurologist, Dr. Gloria Simms, sits down with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza to talk about what causes a migraine, how to alleviate the pain and when to seek medical attention.

A free seminar will be available for the community to help people understand headaches and migraines. It is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.