DPS recovers stolen jeeps attempting to cross Donna international bridge

The Texas Department of Public Safety recovered three stolen Jeeps earlier this week near the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge after a chase that ended with one vehicle crossing into Mexico.

DPS troopers spotted all three Jeeps headed toward Mexico, according to a spokesperson. Troopers stopped two of the vehicles, but the third driver went through the bridge's toll booth and was stopped on the Rio Bravo side.

DPS is warning Jeep owners that thieves are targeting their vehicles.

"[They’re] looking at a felony, and in some cases now that we're working with Customs and Border Protection, there can also be federal charges applied with that as well," DPS spokesperson Lt. Christopher Olivarez said. "We're always going to look for the much stiffer consequence to try to deter these criminal organizations and prevent vehicle theft."

Officials say criminals are shifting their focus from Chevy trucks to Jeeps lately. Most of the thefts happen late at night or in the early morning.

Police recommend locking your doors and parking in well-lit areas. You can also consider buying a camera and a steering wheel lock.