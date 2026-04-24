RGV softball Thursday night bi-district round scores
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Thursday, April 23rd
Bi-District Round (Best-of-3)
Harlingen 9, Weslaco 8 (Harlingen leads series 1-0)
McAllen High 4, Brownsville Pace 3 (McAllen High leads series 1-0)
Edinburg Vela 7, Harlingen South 6 (Edinburg Vela leads series 1-0)
PSJA North 9, Weslaco East 5 (PSJA North leads series 1-0)
Flour Bluff 6, Palmview 5 (Flour Bluff leads series 1-0)
CC Veterans Memorial 9, Mission 2 (CC Veterans Memorial leads series 1-0)
CC Caroll 12, Roma 0 (CC Carroll leads series 1-0)
Bi-District Round (Single Game Elimination)
Rio Hondo 15, Falfurrias 0
Hebbronville 28, Santa Rosa 0
Monte Alto 0, Lyford 26
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