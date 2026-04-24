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RGV softball Thursday night bi-district round scores

RGV softball Thursday night bi-district round scores
2 hours 18 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 3:59 PM April 24, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Thursday, April 23rd

Bi-District Round (Best-of-3)

Harlingen 9, Weslaco 8 (Harlingen leads series 1-0)

McAllen High 4, Brownsville Pace 3 (McAllen High leads series 1-0)

Edinburg Vela 7, Harlingen South 6 (Edinburg Vela leads series 1-0)

PSJA North 9, Weslaco East 5 (PSJA North leads series 1-0)

Flour Bluff 6, Palmview 5 (Flour Bluff leads series 1-0)

CC Veterans Memorial 9, Mission 2 (CC Veterans Memorial leads series 1-0)

CC Caroll 12, Roma 0 (CC Carroll leads series 1-0)

Bi-District Round (Single Game Elimination)

Rio Hondo 15, Falfurrias 0

Hebbronville 28, Santa Rosa 0

Monte Alto 0, Lyford 26

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