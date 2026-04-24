Man accused of exposing himself to women surrenders to McAllen police
The man accused of exposing himself to women in McAllen has turned himself in to police custody.
Carlos Agusta Rodriguez surrendered to the McAllen Police Department on Friday, April 24. He is facing two counts of indecent exposure and is pending arraignment, according to a news release.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police seeking suspect accused of exposing himself to women in parking lots
Rodriguez is accused of exposing himself in two separate incidents.
The first occurred on April 14 in a parking lot on the 5700 block of North 23rd Street and again on April 21 in a parking lot on the 4400 block of North 23rd Street.
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