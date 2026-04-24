Brownsville woman accused of posing as Border Patrol agent in visa, job scams

A Brownsville woman is accused of posing as a U.S. Border Patrol agent to scam people out of money in two separate fraud schemes.

Mayra Collins, 29, is in federal custody facing charges of impersonating a federal agent and wire fraud, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck.

According to a criminal complaint, from January 2022 through September 2022, Collins falsely claimed she could expedite the process of obtaining a U.S. Visa. She took money from four migrants attempting to obtain visas for themselves and others.

In October 2025, Collins once again impersonated a Border Patrol agent and falsely claimed she had hiring power, according to the complaint.

Collins told an individual, identified as C.F., there were job positions open with Border Patrol and they would be hired if they paid for uniforms and ballistic vests.

The complaint said C.F. wired $440 to Collins using Zelle into two payments. C.F. paid $190 for the uniforms and $250 for the vests.

According to the news release, the charges say Collins never worked for the United States and had no authority to provide visas or Border Patrol jobs.

Collins is facing three counts of impersonating a federal employee and two counts of wire fraud, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the wire fraud counts and another three years for the impersonation charges. She could also be ordered to pay a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

She is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on April 30.