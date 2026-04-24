Heart of the Valley: Free exercise classes in McAllen help patients manage diabetes

Exercise can play a key role in managing diabetes and pre-diabetes.

The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association offers free exercise classes for people living with the condition.

One rep at a time, Molly Hinojosa is getting stronger. She says the exercise classes at the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association have made that possible.

"I've been faithfully coming for two years, Tuesdays and Thursdays and it has completely changed my life," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa says she didn't exercise for 20 years because of several health issues.

"Because I knew I couldn't get on the floor, because I couldn't get up, I was very weak, but coming here, I've seen the improvements," Hinojosa said.

And now, she's doing things she never thought her body could do.

"I used to have the mentality that oh i'm already tired, i'm going to be even more tired when i go exercise and it's the complete opposite," Hinojosa said. "I'm energized and I'm just ready to tackle the day and I feel so much better."

Classes are free for people with diabetes and pre-diabetes at RGVDA, located at 3200 N. 23rd Street, Suite A, in McAllen, and everyone works out at their own pace.

They also offer classes like yoga, Zumba and line dancing.

"Our community comes together and you can make a friend and you can exercise with a friend, so it's always so much more fun when you exercise with a friend," RGVDA member Debi Chavez said. "You just feel better, mentally and physically."

Chavez says both healthy eating and regular movement can make a big difference.

"Exercise is very important for people with diabetes. It can be just 15 minutes of hand weights, a brisk walk, running, jogging," Chavez said. "Because it helps reduce your blood sugar levels and it helps you to lose weight."

For Hinojosa, staying active is about more than managing her prediabetes. Her parents both have the disease, so she's seen firsthand how it can impact daily life.

"I have to do this for myself and now, being a grandma, being able to be on the floor with my granddaughter, which had I not found RGVDA, like I wouldn't be where I am today," Hinojosa said.

The exercise classes are free for people with diabetes but $5 for everyone else.

For more information on the classes, contact RGVDA at 956-318-1900 or click here.

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