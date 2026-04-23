New trial date set for man charged in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver

KRGV file photo of Cristobal Stephan Garzez in court.

A new trial date was announced for the Donna man accused of killing a tow truck driver in a Harlingen crash on the expressway.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez will face a jury on Monday, May 11, 2026. His trial was initially set to start on April 27.

Garzez is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, manslaughter, and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the July 8, 2025, crash that killed 46-year-old David Zapata.

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As previously reported, Zapata — a tow truck driver — was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Garzez while working on the expressway in Harlingen, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Garzez allegedly fled from the crash but was located near the scene and taken into custody. He told law enforcement officers that he didn't stop when the crash happened because he was "scared," according to the complaint.

The complaint said there was blood spatter on the passenger door of Garzez's vehicle when he was arrested, and that a small white bag containing 1.26 grams of a white powdery substance was found in Garzez's vehicle.

The indictment against Garzez identifies the substance as fentanyl.

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Cameron County court records indicate Garzez’s defense team requested the new trial date to go over body camera footage and cell phone evidence.

Announcements are set to be made during a hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 7.

Cameron County jail records show Garzez remains in custody.