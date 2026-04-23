DHR Health and University of Houston break ground on McAllen medical research center

DHR Health and the University of Houston broke ground Thursday on a new medical research and education center in McAllen.

The four-story, 64,000-square-foot, will be located at 1212 E. Dove Avenue in McAllen. It will expand health education programs and improve access to care in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

The state provided $15 million to go toward the facility.

The center will serve as a hub for training physicians locally and advancing community-based research.

"This groundbreaking symbolizes the start of an exciting new chapter for the Fertitta college of medicine, while expanding the role of the college of pharmacy," UH President Renu Khator said. "We are honored to partner with DHR Health, whose vibrant growth and unwavering dedication have established it as a premier, nationally recognized leader in physician-led care."

The center will include classrooms, collaborative research space, simulation-based learning areas and faculty offices. Construction will be led by Cantu Construction.

"This partnership is now becoming a reality in a way that will directly impact how we train physicians and deliver care in South Texas," Jonathan A. McCullers, vice president of health affairs and dean of the Fertitta College of Medicine, said.

The project received support from state leadership, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman and House Appropriations Chair Greg Bonnen. Members of the Rio Grande Valley legislative delegation also backed the initiative.

DHR Health operates more than 70 facilities across the Rio Grande Valley, including five hospitals. The system serves as a major training site for physician residencies, nursing and pharmacy programs.

"Our mission has always been to elevate the quality of health care and medical education in the Rio Grande Valley," DHR Health President Susan Turley said in a statement. "Partnering with the University of Houston allows us to accelerate that mission and bring new resources, research collaborations, and training opportunities to the region."

The campus could create up to 500 new jobs in research, training, and education within five to 10 years. A completion date for construction was not provided.