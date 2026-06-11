Weslaco cosmetology school offering free summer program for teens with Down syndrome

A cosmetology school in Weslaco is launching a free summer program for teens and young adults with Down syndrome.

The Riva Institute of Cosmetology is offering the program, called "Hands & Faces of Light," to help participants build beauty skills with professional teachers.

"Depending on their needs, we're going to teach them how to do the skin, how to do the hair, and how to do the nails with professional teachers," Riva Institute of Cosmetology Director Elva Alanis said.

A teacher at the school came up with the idea. Alanis said the goal is to give back to the community and help students succeed.

"It’s just to give something to the community and help other students to be successful in life,” Alanis said. “We really believe in the students; even though they have special needs, they can be successful in life."

The program will run in two one-week sessions in July. To keep the experience personal, the school plans to limit enrollment to five participants.

Students will learn how to do nails, apply makeup and work with skin and hair. After finishing the program, participants will receive a certificate from the school.

One family already signed up is that of Viva Lopez, whose love of beauty started early. Her mother, Mary Jane Lopez, said Viva has been drawn to makeup since she was a baby.

"I went to the restroom and she was covered with my makeup. And she was in Pampers, so I already knew she was going to be a diva. The first thing she goes to the store is makeup," Mary Jane Lopez said.

Viva started modeling and competing in pageants across the Rio Grande Valley at 6 months old. That passion has only grown since then.

"If you go to my house, she will grab you and you'll come out with curly hair and makeup," Lopez said.

Mary Jane Lopez said the program is a meaningful opportunity for her daughter and others like her.

"I'm glad that they have something like that for her and for the rest of the girls, but that way she can learn a little bit more," Lopez said. "I want her to teach others, to be a mentor."

For more information, contact the Riva Institute of Cosmetology at 956-952-7482.

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