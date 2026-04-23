UTRGV football program generated $144 million total economic impact on local economy, report says

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football program generated $144.3 million in total economic impact on the local economy during its launch and inaugural season, according to a new analysis unveiled on Thursday.

The total impact includes construction, annual operations, and attendee spending, a news release from UTRGV Athletics stated. The program supported 1,028 jobs, generated $41.1 million in labor income, and added $58.7 million in value added.

The analysis was created by the UTRGV Data and Information Services Center, according to the news release.

Approximately 104,474 individuals were on stadium grounds during the 2025 season. Season attendance totaled 87,774 across seven home games, the 11th-best total in NCAA Division I FCS. The Vaqueros averaged 12,539 fans per game, the 15th-best mark.

Excluding construction, the football program and game activity supports 187 jobs annually, generates $5.9 million in labor income, and adds $8.4 million in GDP. The release said this resulted in $17.7 million in recurring annual economic impact for Edinburg.

Total football-related construction and facility investment is estimated at $82.6 million. Construction supported 841 jobs, generated $35.2 million in labor income, and added $50.3 million in GDP for a total construction-related economic impact of $126.6 million.

The annual football program operating spending of $5.3 million supports 88 jobs. It generates $2.7 million in labor income and adds $3.8 million in GDP, resulting in $8.4 million in recurring annual economic output.

Attendee and visiting team spending associated with seven home football games generated an estimated $8.2 million in direct visitor spending. The spending supported 100 jobs, generated $3.1 million in labor income, and added $4.5 million in GDP, for a total annual economic impact of $9.2 million.

Approximately 16,700 non-game attendees were on the stadium grounds to enjoy the festivities and pageantry, largely made up of those enjoying tailgating before and during games. Nearly 3,850 individuals on stadium grounds were from outside the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video above to see how one small business in Edinburg benefited from the football program.