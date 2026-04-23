Westbound lanes reopen on Expressway 83 in Pharr after major crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Pharr Police Department is responding to a major crash on the westbound lanes of the 300 block of Expressway 83.

All westbound traffic on the expressway was shut down for nearly half an hour due to the crash, but the closure was lifted at 5:15 p.m., according to a social media post from the city.

Details of the crash were not provided.

Drivers are being urged to drive with caution in the area.