Texas agency finds Camp Mystic emergency plan insufficient
Camp Mystic’s emergency plan does not yet fully comply with new rules for youth camps, a state agency wrote in a letter to the camp’s director on Thursday, giving the camp 45 days to make corrections to meet state licensing requirements.
Camp Mystic’s plan — which the letter said was submitted with the camp’s license renewal application — was missing or lacking information in 22 categories, the Texas Department of State Health Services found.
The agency directed the camp to make changes such as map the locations of all cabins in relation to flood risk, explain how they would help campers with mobility or visual impairments during an evacuation and show how the emergency plan would be distributed to parents and staff.
“Camp Mystic is carefully reviewing the notice from DSHS and we are working closely with DSHS through the appropriate process to address the areas outlined,” according to a statement from Camp Mystic. “Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our campers.”
The historic girls camp has planned to reopen a portion of its property to campers this summer — a decision that has faced intense scrutiny after 25 campers, two counselors and the camp’s director died in last summer’s July 4 flood.
Parents of the girls killed in the disaster pushed Texas legislators to pass updated laws last year to make youth camps safer, which included crafting more robust emergency plans.
Some parents also sued officials from the state health services department, alleging that it failed to follow state law by giving the camp a license without making sure it had an evacuation plan.
Political pressure has meanwhile mounted as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly called on the agency to deny the camp’s license renewal. Under state law, camps can request a court review if a license is denied.
This year, most youth camps received letters saying their plans were insufficient, said Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services, which must make sure the plans meet legal requirements.
In its review of Camp Mystic’s plan, the agency also called for clearly defined staff responsibilities for roles such as reaching out to emergency services and families in a disaster, maintaining an emergency warning system and radios, and training campers on safety, according to the letter.
This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.
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