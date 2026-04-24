Donna police investigating after puppies found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot
The Donna Police Department is asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation.
Police said they received multiple reports of puppies abandoned in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. The Donna police chief said this is the fourth report the police department has received.
Donna police said they want to remind the community that any individual caught dumping any domestic animals in unsafe areas will face animal cruelty charges.
Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for abandoning the puppies is urged to contact Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477, the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481, or the Donna Animal Control Department at 956-274-7035.
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