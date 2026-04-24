Cameron County asks CBP to help cut down wait times at international bridges

Brownsville & Matamoros Express International Bridge (KRGV file photo)

Cameron County is asking U.S. Customs and Border Protection for help with long wait times at international bridges.

County officials said CBP has ramped up vehicle inspections heading north from Mexico and is causing major delays.

"The County and our community have done its part," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said. "CBP must work with local partners to ensure wait times are kept to a minimum while maintaining effective operations."

Officials worry the longer waits could disrupt supply chains and hurt the local economy. They're also concerned about delays for families and visitors traveling between Texas and Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Cameron County has spent millions of dollars upgrading bridge infrastructure to help CBP move traffic faster and improve safety.

The county says it plays a key role in supporting national energy, space, and security interests. Officials are urging CBP to find solutions that keep wait times reasonable without compromising security.

"We respect and appreciate everything CBP does to ensure Cameron County and our nation are protected," Treviño said. "At the same time, we must also be mindful of our constituents and visitors who live and travel back and forth to Mexico on a regular basis as well as respect the economic vitality of Cameron County, the Rio Grande Valley and the state of Texas."

When reached for comment, a CBP official issued the following statement in full to Channel 5 News:

"All traffic applying for entry to the U.S. is subject to inspection and CBP is utilizing all available technology to the fullest. CBP will continue to deploy an effective combination of inspections experience and technology to both secure our borders and facilitate lawful trade and travel.

To better facilitate their journey, travelers who require tourist permits are encouraged to apply for them electronically and we also encourage travelers to consult border wait times at bwt.cbp.gov and select the crossing that has the least amount of wait time."