City of Brownsville approves funding for new trail connection projects

The city of Brownsville is moving forward with new trail projects. City leaders want people to safely walk and bike to parks across the city.

According to the city leaders, the first phase of this project will cost nearly $1 million. The city is only paying about 20 percent, the rest has been backed by federal funds.

The city estimates the smaller connection linking Morrison Road to Montebello Park could cost up to $1 million to build. The larger project connecting the trail to the sports park could reach $2.5 million or more.

Brownsville Transportation Planner Johnny Pena says the price difference is due to complexity.

The bigger project requires work near the expressway, coordination with private property like the flea market and additional safety features like crosswalks, bike lanes, and a pedestrian bridge.

"Like I said, the city is growing quickly, funds are getting spent everywhere, and so when we're trying to build trails, we try to be the most efficient that we can," Pena said.

Pena says they will continue to pursue more grants to ensure the next nearly $3.5 million spent is also very heavily grant funded.

City officials hope to start construction as early as next year depending on whether additional funding is approved.

Officials say the long-term vision is a fully connected trail network, giving residents more ways to get around the city safely.