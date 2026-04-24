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Mission city leaders break ground on Astroland Drainage Project

Mission city leaders break ground on Astroland Drainage Project
2 hours 38 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 3:38 PM April 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: City of Mission

The City of Mission held a Friday groundbreaking ceremony for the Astroland Drainage Project.

The ceremony took place at 349 Francisco Ave. The project is designed to improve drainage and enhance quality of life for residents in the area, according to a news relese.

The Texas General Land Office is providing funding support for the project.

City officials said the project reflects its commitment to investing in infrastructure that supports public safety, resilience, and long-term growth.

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